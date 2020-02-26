Grains mixed, livestock lower.
Updated 2/26/2020 11:30 AM
\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 8.60 cents at $5.4060 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7240 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.80 cents at $2.8340 a bushel; while Jan. soybeanswas gained 7.40 cents at 8.8360 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was lost 1.88 cent sat $1.1480 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was down 2.03 cents at $1.3472 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .07 cent at .6518 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.