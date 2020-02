FIFA bans former council member from Uruguay for 1 year

ZURICH -- Former FIFA Council member Wilmar Valdez was banned from soccer for one year on Tuesday for breaking his duty of loyalty.

FIFA said its ethics committee judges also imposed a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,200) fine on Valdez, the former president of Uruguay's soccer federation.

The case related to Valdez's involvement in 'œvarious projects and tenders' by the Uruguayan federation.

Media reports of audio recordings from 2016 which linked Valdez to potential wrongdoing gave FIFA investigators evidence to open a case.

FIFA said 'œbased on the content of the recordings, Mr Valdez had breached his fiduciary duty towards the (Uruguay soccer federation).'

Valdez briefly led CONMEBOL in fallout from a U.S. investigation of corruption linked to FIFA that removed a generation of the continent's soccer officials in 2015.

