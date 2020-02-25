Italian officials say the number of virus cases in the country has grown to 322, with 10 deaths
Updated 2/25/2020 12:24 PM
ROME -- Italian officials say the number of virus cases in the country has grown to 322, with 10 deaths.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.