Mexico data confirm 0.1% economic contraction in 2019

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economy entered a recession and contracted 0.1% in 2019, the first year of President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador's six-year term, according tofourth-quarter government figures reported Tuesday that confirmed preliminary data from last month.

Moody's Analytics analyst Alfredo CoutiÃ±o wrote in a report that economic activity declined steadily declined over four consecutive quarters last year, qualifying for the technical definition of a recession - 'certainly a moderate contraction, but in the end it is a recession.'

Mexico's economy typically decelerates in the first year of a political transition, CoutiÃ±o wrote, but last year's performance was lower than what was seen in the inaugural years of LÃ³pez Obrador's previous two predecessors.

It was also well short of initial forecasts that Mexico's economy would grow 2% last year.

Analysts say policies such as the cancellation of infrastructure projects - like a partially built new airport for the capital that the president is replacing by converting a military base to the north - and revision of energy contracts have spurred investor uncertainty and reticence. And a government austerity program pushed by the famously fiscally ascetic LÃ³pez Obrador hurt consumer spending and slowed the economy as well, according to CoutiÃ±o.

Budget normalization and the beginning of a national infrastructure program should pull Mexico out of recession in 2020 and to modest growth around 1%, he added, but 'investment will not accelerate until the government implements measures to restore confidence and credibility.'

The 2019 recession represented Mexico's worst annual growth performance in 10 years, according to Citibanamex, which blamed it primarily on a contraction in industrial production and a deceleration in the services sector.

Citibanamex said in a report that Mexico's industrial sector contracted 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, its seventh straight drop, while services expanded just 0.2% during the quarter.

Citibanamex, too, forecast 1% growth for 2020.

'We continue to be especially concerned by the weakness in industrial production,' the bank said. 'Nonetheless, our projections imply a modest recovery for economic activity from (the first quarter of 2020) and going forward, propelled by a moderate growth in exports, a gradual recovery in consumption and a stabilization of investment.'

LÃ³pez Obrador has maintained that Mexico's economy is solid and rejects criticism of his policies. He touts projects such as a planned 'Mayan train' railway through southeastern states that he says will lift up some of Mexico's poorest communities. LÃ³pez Obrador has also pushed social programs especially for the young, elderly and indigenous, and an ambitious tree-planting program, and their benefit to individual and family economies.

Earlier this month, Mexico's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 7%, seeking to stimulate the sluggish economy and in response to global uncertainty including the effects of the COVID-19 disease outbreak.