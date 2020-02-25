 

A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the May 2017 shooting deaths of 8 people, including a deputy sheriff

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/25/2020 3:29 PM

MAGNOLIA, Miss. -- A Mississippi jury has convicted a man in the May 2017 shooting deaths of 8 people, including a deputy sheriff.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 