Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. fell 6 cents at $5.32 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.7320 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 4.40 cents at $2.8520 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 2.80 cents at 8.7620 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 1.32 cents sat $1.1668 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $1.3675 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .48 cent at .6525 a pound.