Paul Arriola has knee surgery, likely will miss MLS season

Costa Rica midfielder David Guzman (20) grabs United States forward Paul Arriola (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Associated Press

Paul Arriola, center, a forward on the U.S. Men's National Soccer team, kicks the ball during a scrimmage Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. The team moved its training camp from Qatar to Florida in the wake of Iran's top military commander being killed during a U.S. airstrike in the Middle East. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola had major knee surgery Monday and likely will miss the entire Major League Soccer season and the United States' first six qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup

The operation was to reconstruct his right anterior cruciate ligament. The team said there was no additional cartilage damage.

The 25-year-old midfielder injured his knee Feb. 15 during D.C. United's preseason match against Orlando in Tampa, Florida.

Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. Arriola has five goals in 33 international appearances.

After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. starts qualifying for the 2022 tournament this year. The Americans have two matches each in September, October and November, then complete qualifying with two games apiece in March and September 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports