Third-seeded Garin beats Coric to reach Rio Open final
Updated 2/23/2020 11:45 AM
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile reached the final of the Rio Open after beating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.
Their match was interrupted shortly after midnight due to heavy rains, when Garin had already won the first set and the score level at 4-4 in the second.
Later on Sunday he will face either Italy's Gianluca Mager, who eliminated top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals, or Hungary's Attila Balazs.
