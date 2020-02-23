Oturu leads Minnesota past Northwestern 83-57

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu dunks against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, rebounds a ball against Minnesota center Daniel Oturu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota forward Alihan Demir, right, drives against Northwestern forward Robbie Beran during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa, left, shoots against Northwestern forward Pete Nance during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins signals during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern forward Miller Kopp (10) and center Ryan Young (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, top, blocks a shot by Northwestern forward Miller Kopp during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota players celebrate as they watch teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Minnesota won 83-57. Associated Press

Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, right, shoots against Minnesota guard Payton Willis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu, left, drives to the basket past Northwestern guard Pat Spencer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 apiece for the Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double. The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered Sunday as the second-leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per game and the top rebounder with 11.4 per game.

Oturu's one-handed dunk gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13:21 remaining. His career-high third 3-pointer extended the margin to 61-38. Willis' 3 gave Minnesota its biggest lead at 78-49.

The Gophers halted their offensive woes, shooting 48.4% from the field and made 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.3% from 3-point range.

Northwestern went 38.7% from the field and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29.

The Gophers ended the first half on a 7-0 run for a 44-28 lead. Oturu had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and eight rebounds. Northwestern didn't score for the final 2:42 before halftime.

Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on Jan. 5 when Northwestern had just seven scholarship players available due to injury.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament remain dim after losing three of their last four. They're just 2-8 on the road.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are headed for their second consecutive last-place finish in the Big Ten. They haven't won since Jan. 11 against Nebraska.

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern hosts Illinois on Thursday.

