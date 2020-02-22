Messi nets 4 goals against Eibar to end scoreless streak

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with Arturo Vidal after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday Feb. 22, 2020. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- With a hat trick in the first 40 minutes and another goal near the end, Lionel Messi ended his worst scoreless run in six years in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Messi led Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Eibar and put themback at the top of the standings. The victory at Camp NoumovedBarcelona two points ahead of Real Madrid, which can retake the lead when it visits Levante later Saturday.

The Spanish powerhouses play their clÃ¡sico in Madrid next weekend, and this week have round-of-16 matches in the Champions League - Barcelona visits Napoli on Tuesday and Real Madrid hosts Manchester City on Wednesday.

Barcelona's fourth league win in a row also helped ease some of the pressure on club president Josep Bartomeu who, before the match, was jeered by part of the crowd. Fans, who also called for his resignation, have not been happy with Bartomeu's administration amid one of the club's worst institutional crises, which includesa controversial coaching change andpublic conflicts between players and club directors.

Messi, one of the recent critics of club officials, ended hisfour-gamescoreless streak in the league with a beautiful opening goal, sending the ball through the legs of defender Anaitz Arbilla and entering the area and finding the net in the 14th minute.

'Messi has been doing this for the last 14 or 15 years, and he will keep doing it,' Barcelona coach Quique SetiÃ©n said. 'He is a guarantee for any team or coach. He always comes through, either with goals or with assists.'

Messibeat Arbilla again with a run into the area before scoring the second in the 37th, and three minutes later he sealed the hat trick with an easy goal off the rebound of a shot by Antoine Griezmann.

The fourth goal came in the 87th after he cleared Arbilla and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic to shoot into an open net.

'When Messi has a day like this, it's difficult," LeganÃ©s defender JosÃ© Ãngel ValdÃ©s said. 'The best player in the world was on the other side, so there was not much we could do.'

It was the fifth four-goal game for Messi in the league, and his sixth overall with Barcelona.

The goals kept Messi as the league leading scorer on 18, five more than Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Messi had been decisive for Barcelona in recent games despite the scoreless streak, helping with a series of assists. He endured an eight-match scoreless streak back in 2014.

New signing Martin Braithwaite came off the bench to make his Barcelona debut after being signed from LeganÃ©s this week to help boost an attack missing the injured Luis SuÃ¡rez and Ousmane Dembele. The Danish striker set up Messi's fourth goal and the fifth by Arthur in the 89th.

'He did well,' SetiÃ©n said. 'He was a great signing for us.'

Eibar, winless in fourth straight league matches, had a goal disallowed for offside after a header by Sergi Enrich less than five minutes into in the first half, and another for a foul by Arbilla inside the area in the 63rd.

The Basque club stayed 16th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone.

Barcelona also had two goals called back for offside, both in the second half.

