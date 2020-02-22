Butler, Love to sit out Heat-Cavs game Saturday night
Updated 2/22/2020 5:22 PM
MIAMI -- Guard-forward Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat's leading scorer, was ruled out of Saturday night's game against Cleveland for personal reasons.
Cavaliers forward-center Kevin Love sat out for the second time in the past three games because of a sore right Achilles' tendon. Love is the Cavs' third-leading scorer and rebounder.
