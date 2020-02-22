Unseeded Nishioka rallies past Humbert in Delray semifinals
Updated 2/22/2020 6:57 PM
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan rallied past No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 Saturday in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open.
Nishioka's opponent Sunday will be the winner of Saturday night's match between No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada and No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States.
Nishioka seeks his second career ATP Tour title and is trying to become the first Japanese champion at Delray since Kei Nishikori in 2008.
