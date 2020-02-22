South Korea reports more than 120 new virus cases, 4th fatality, raising the country's total to 556
Updated 2/22/2020 8:24 PM
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea reports more than 120 new virus cases, 4th fatality, raising the country's total to 556.
