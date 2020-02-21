Detroit Pistons sign guard to a 10-day contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons announced on Friday that they have signed guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract.

Walton last played for the Los Angeles Clippers this season. In 23 games, with one start, he averaged 2.2 points, .7 rebounds and one assists before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 6. He was then waived by the Hawks. In college, the Detroit native played at the University of Michigan.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Also Friday, the Pistons said they and Markieff Morris reached an agreement to buy out the veteran forward's contract. The Pistons have requested waivers on Morris.

Morris signed as a free agent on July 6 last year. He averaged 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his stint with Detroit.