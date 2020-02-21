Man convicted of stabbing 2 people to death who tried to stop racist rant against black women on Portland, Oregon, train
Updated 2/21/2020 6:30 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Man convicted of stabbing 2 people to death who tried to stop racist rant against black women on Portland, Oregon, train.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.