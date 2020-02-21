Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
Updated 2/21/2020 5:00 PM
SEATTLE -- Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks.
The company announced the change Friday, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can't board private buses without the consent of the bus company.
