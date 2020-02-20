 

NFL owners approve terms for labor agreement; union to discuss in Friday conference call.

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 2/20/2020 4:35 PM

NEW YORK -- NFL owners approve terms for labor agreement; union to discuss in Friday conference call.

