Microsoft announces $1.1 billion investment in Mexico
Updated 2/20/2020 8:53 AM
MEXICO CITY -- Microsoft announced a five-year, $1.1 billion investment plan in Mexico on Thursday to develop training programs and increase the availability of cloud computing services.
Company executives said the money will be used to establish a regional data center, as part of a program Microsoft calls 'Innovating for Mexico.'
Some of the money will be used to help monitor endangered species.
President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador said the investment showed the confidence investors have in Mexico following the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.