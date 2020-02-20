Microsoft announces $1.1 billion investment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Microsoft announced a five-year, $1.1 billion investment plan in Mexico on Thursday to develop training programs and increase the availability of cloud computing services.

Company executives said the money will be used to establish a regional data center, as part of a program Microsoft calls 'Innovating for Mexico.'

Some of the money will be used to help monitor endangered species.

President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador said the investment showed the confidence investors have in Mexico following the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.