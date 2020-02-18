Kansas hires Air Force assistant Wallace for special teams
Updated 2/18/2020 7:04 PM
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas has hired Jonathan Wallace to coach special teams and running backs, completing an overhaul of Les Miles' staff as the Jayhawks head into Year 2 of the former national championship-winning coach's regime.
Miles announced the hiring in a statement Tuesday.
Wallace spent last season coaching tight ends at Air Force, and he spent the previous season at Bethel, a Division III school in Minnesota where he worked with recently promoted offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.
Wallace also spent two years as an offensive graduate assistant at Auburn, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. Wallace helped the Tigers to a pair of bowl games and an appearance in the SEC title game as a coach.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.