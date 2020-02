NHL-worst Red Wings beat Canadeins 4-3, sweep season series

Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) protects the puck from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron, left, and Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri vie for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, facing camera, celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) is congratulated for his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) deflects a shot as Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) moves for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Detroit. Associated Press

DETROIT -- Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap Detroit's three-goal third period and the Red Wings rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Tuesday night.

Detroit swept the season series against the Canadiens, earning four of its NHL-low 15 victories against them.

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier did not give up a goal in the third period and finished with 19 saves.

Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry scored to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period and Nick Suzuki's goal put it ahead 3-1 after two periods.

Detroit's Robby Fabbri had a goal in the first period and teammate Mike Green scored a game-tying goal midway through the third period for his 500th career point.

Athanasiou scored his first goal early in the third and followed up later in the period with the winner, giving him 10 goals in 45 games. The performance perhaps increased his trade value for a rebuilding team that may deal him for draft picks or prospects by Monday's deadline.

Carey Price had 21 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight for the third time this season.

Montreal had chances to avoid getting swept by a team that has by far been the league's worst this season.

The Canadiens failed to take advantage of a power play late in the third period and their comeback chances took a hit when Joel Armia was called for roughing with 2:44 left. Price was pulled to add an extra skater after the penalty was killed, but the Canadiens could not pull into a tie to send the game to overtime.

NOTES:

Red Wings President and CEO Chris Ilitch was at a news conference, announcing an initiative to give children in Detroit more access to hockey, and provided his take on the team's woes under first-year general manager Steve Yzerman. 'œRebuilds are tough, right? Nobody likes to lose," Ilitch said. 'œI don't like to lose. Our fans don't like to lose. Our players don't want to lose. But, I think that what we are looking at and measuring is progress, and I think Steve has settled in incredibly well. ... I believe we'll get there. It's just going to take time." ... Petry had at least one fan in the stands, his father, Dan, who helped the Detroit Tigers win the 1984 World Series as a right-handed pitcher.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Play at Washington on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Travel to play the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports