UN chief: New virus outbreak is 'a very dangerous situation'

LAHORE, Pakistan -- The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China 'is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.'

Antonio Guterres said in an interview Tuesday that 'the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.'

The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The U.N. chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.