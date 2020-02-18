 

UN chief: New virus outbreak is 'a very dangerous situation'

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted2/18/2020 7:00 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan -- The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China 'is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.'

Antonio Guterres said in an interview Tuesday that 'the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The outbreak has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The U.N. chief was in Pakistan for a conference on 40 years of refugees fleeing neighboring war-torn Afghanistan.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 