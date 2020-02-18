EU adds 4 jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens
Posted2/18/2020 7:00 AM
BRUSSELS -- The European Union has added four countries and jurisdictions to its blacklist of tax havens.
EU finance ministers decided to add the Cayman Islands, Palau, Panama and the Seychelles to the list of jurisdictions that have not implemented the necessary tax reforms to be in line with EU standards.
The EU has set up the system to sanction those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.
Eight jurisdictions were already listed.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.