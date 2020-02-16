Teammates appear to stop player leaving after racist slurs

LIBSON, Portugal -- A player in Portugal who tried to walk off the field after being the target of racist slurs from fans faced apparent attempts Sunday by his own teammates and opposition players to prevent him from leaving.

FC Porto striker Moussa Marega, who is black and from Mali, was visibly angered by monkey noises targeting him after he scored Porto's second goal in a 2-1 win at GuimarÃ£es in the Portuguese football league.

But when Marega started to walk off the field, several players from both Porto and GuimarÃ£es appeared to argue with him. Porto coach SÃ©rgio ConceiÃ§Ã£o also went on the field and spoke with Marega.

It took Marega several minutes to leave the field when he was substituted.

Marega held his thumbs down at the crowd as he went into the tunnel to the changing rooms. The crowd responded with loud jeers.

The attitude of the other players has drawn criticism on social media.

'We are indignant with what has happened. Moussa was insulted from warmups (before kickoff),' ConceiÃ§Ã£o said after the match.

'We are a family. One's nationality, color, or height does not matter. We are human beings. We deserve respect and what happened was despicable.'

