Eibar-Sociedad derby postponed due to poor air conditions

MADRID -- Sunday's Spanish league derby between Eibar and visiting Real Sociedad has been postponed because of poor air conditions in the Basque city.

The league said Saturday's decision was made in agreement with the Spanish soccer federation and both clubs following a recommendation by the Basque government.

Health authorities said air conditions in the region were not adequate following a recent landfill collapse that ignited a fire and released substances that could be unsafe for outdoor activities.

The match, scheduled to start at 1600 local time (1500 GMT), has been 'suspended until further notice,' the league said.

Sociedad is seventh in the league while Eibar is 16th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports