Enormous waves race across Atlantic, UK braces for storm

A man walks with a dog in flood water, in the aftermath of Storm Ciara, in Bosham, Sussex , England, Monday Feb. 10, 2020. Storm Ciara battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports. Soccer games, farmers' markets and cultural events were canceled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Associated Press

Waves hit a diving board during the Ciara storm on the shore of the Lake Geneva, in Lutry, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Severe warnings have been issued for Western and Northern Europe as storm Ciara (also known as Sabine in Germany, and Switzerland and Elsa in Norway) is bringing strong winds and heavy rains causing disruption of land and air traffic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

A street sign is seen under flood water in Bosham caused by the high tide, in England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Storm Ciara battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports. Propelled by the fierce winds, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight by a conventional airliner. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Associated Press

Waves crash over Blackpool waterfront in England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Storm Ciara battered the U.K. and northern Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains Sunday, halting flights and trains and producing heaving seas that closed down ports. Propelled by the fierce winds, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight by a conventional airliner. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Enormous waves churned across the North Atlantic on Saturday as Britain braces for a second straight weekend of wild winter weather and flooding that's already seen the army deployed to help out residents in northern England.

Hurricane-force winds up to 80 knots (92 mph) and monster waves that could reach over 100 feet (30 meters) high were roaring across North Atlantic, the U.S. National Weather Service's Ocean Prediction Center reported early Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit Britain around lunchtime, mainly in the northern parts of England and southern Scotland, but all parts of the country could be affected. The fourth storm of the winter season, dubbed Dennis, is already causing widespread travel disruptions. Airlines have pre-emptively canceled hundreds of flights out of London and other U.K. airports and train lines have warned about possible delays and cancellations.

Areas in northern England, which are still recovering from last week's storm, face up to 4 1/2 inches (120 centimeters) of rain. The country's Environment Agency said flooding is likely to be worse than during last weekend's Storm Ciara since the rain will be falling on already saturated ground.

Britain's Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings covering most of the country.

Easyjet has already cancelled around 230 flights in and out of the country as wind speeds are set to hit 70 mph (113 kph). British Airways has also cancelled flights.

British army personnel are set to provide support for stretched communities in the flood-hit Calder Valley region in West Yorkshire.

'This extra and expert resource couldn't be more welcome to support already exhausted communities and help us respond to further weather warnings across Calderdale," said local council leader Tim Swift.

Storm Ciara killed eight people across Europe, two of them in the U.K.