No. 23 Creighton looks to extend streak vs DePaul

DePaul (13-11, 1-10) vs. No. 23 Creighton (19-6, 8-4)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. In its last 11 wins against the Blue Demons, Creighton has won by an average of 16 points. DePaul's last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2015, a 70-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski has averaged 16 points and 5.2 assists while Ty-Shon Alexander has put up 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Blue Demons, Paul Reed has averaged 15.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 15.9 points and 6.8 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has directly created 51 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Blue Demons are 8-11 when opponents score more than 60.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has dropped its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Creighton has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 74.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Creighton offense has made an average of 9.2 3-pointers per game, which is ranked 27th in the nation. DePaul has only averaged 5.9 3-pointers per game, which ranks 203rd.

