Police probe theft of sculptures from White River State Park
Updated 2/14/2020 11:59 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are seeking the public's help in their investigation into the theft of two metal sculptures from White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.
The two basketball-sized sculptures were stolen from their posts on the park's Environmental Trail sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8, Indiana State Capitol Police Detective Charles Meneely said in a news release Friday.
The black cold-rolled-steel sculptures depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and nest.
Meneely is asking anyone with any information about the theft, to contact him at (317) 234-2131. Anonymous tips will be accepted.
