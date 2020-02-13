Nebraska schedules 2 games with Oklahoma State in 2034-35

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska has announced the scheduling of four home nonconference football games over the next eight years and a two-game series against former Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in 2034-35.

The Cornhuskers will host UTEP on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 2, 2028; Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 18, 2025; and Ohio on Sept. 5, 2026.

South Dakota State visits this season on Sept. 19 in a previously scheduled game. The Jackrabbits also play in Lincoln on Sept. 9, 2028, and on Sept. 7, 2030.

Oklahoma State will visit Nebraska on Sept. 16, 2034, and the Cornhuskers will play in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035.