McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
Updated 2/13/2020 7:51 AM
NEW YORK -- The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.
McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual.
McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier. Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to be down 12.1% from the previous year.
