Japan has 44 more cases of COVID-19 on quarantined ship
Updated 2/12/2020 10:51 PM
TOKYO -- Japan's health ministry said Thursday 44 more people on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo have tested positive for the virus that causes the new disease known as COVID-19.
The ship, which is still carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crewmembers, has 218 people infected with the virus out of 713 people tested since the ship returned to the Yokohama Port on Feb. 3.
In all, Japan has 247 confirmed cases of the new disease that apparently started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.
