 

US on track for first $1 trillion budget deficit since 2012

    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo the Capitol is seen amid reflections of the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for January. Associated Press

 
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/12/2020 2:15 PM

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. budget deficit through the first four months of this budget year is up 19% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday in its monthly budget report that the deficit from October through January was $389.2 billion, up $78.9 billion from the same period last year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The deficit reflected government spending that has grown 10.3% this budget year while revenues were up only 6.1%. For January, the deficit totaled $32.6 billion, compared to a surplus a year ago of $8.68 billion.

President Donald Trump sent Congress a new budget blueprint on Monday that projects the deficit will top $1 trillion this year but then will decline over the next decade.

The Congressional Budget Office, however, is projecting that the deficit will top $1 trillion this year and remain above $1 trillion over the next decade.

