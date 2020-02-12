Grains higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 2/12/2020 3:54 PM
Wheat for Mar. rose 5.50 cents at 5.4750 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3.25 cents at 3.83 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 4.75 cents at $3.04 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 7.75 cents at $8.9250 a bushel.
Beef was mixed pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.1895 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .38 cent at $1.3505 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.5567 a pound.
