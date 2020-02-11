Klinsmann resigns as Hertha coach after 9 Bundesliga games

In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 photo Hertha's head coach Juergen Klinsmann listens to a reporter's question during an interview prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany. Associated Press

BERLIN -- JÃ¼rgen Klinsmann resigned as coach of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after only nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and United States coach said in a statement on Facebook that he 'cannot live up to my potential as coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility' without the trust from people at the club.

'That's why, after long thought, I came to the conclusion to make my position as coach of Hertha available and return to my original long-term task as a supervisory board member,' Klinsmann wrote.

Klinsmann was appointed coach at the end of November, replacing Ante Covic. He brought in an extensive backroom staff to lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places, but the team is still fighting relegation.

Hertha was in 15th place in the 18-team Bundesliga after losing four games, but could only manage three wins in nine league games under Klinsmann. The team is currently in 14th, six points above the relegation zone, following Saturday's 3-1 loss at home against Mainz.

'We are surprised by this development this morning,' Hertha general manager Michael Preetz said in a statement. 'Especially after the trustful cooperation regarding decisions over personnel in the winter transfer period, there was no sign of it. We will inform of further developments at the appropriate time."

Hertha was knocked out of the German Cup by Schalke last week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

CiarÃ¡n Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP