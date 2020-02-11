 

AP Source: Red Sox cheating probe will stretch into spring

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/11/2020 2:39 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing investigation this week, a person with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing if it will be punished.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because there was no formal announcement. Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but they appeared to be waiting for the results of the investigation to make sure the former Brewers boss wasn't a target. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme with the Houston Astros in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.

