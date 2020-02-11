 

Europe's winter storm sweeps into Austria with heavy winds

  • Members of the Sonthofen fire brigade and the sonthofen technical relief organisation are working on a roof that was blown off a house by heavy wind in Sonthofen, Germany, Feb. 11, 2020. The tin roof of the industrial plant had been blown onto an apartment building by strong gusts of wind. (Benjamin Liss/dpa via AP)

  • Members of the Sonthofen fire brigade and the sonthofen technical relief organisation are working on a roof that was blown off a house by heavy wind in Sonthofen, Germany, Feb. 11, 2020. The tin roof of the industrial plant had been blown onto an apartment building by strong gusts of wind. (Benjamin Liss/dpa via AP)

  • A woman crosses a deserted street in central Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A heavy storm with rain hits big parts of Germany.

  • Iceland horses stand together in a strong storm in their stud in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

  • Waves crash over the harbour wall by a lighthouse as Storm Ciara hits Newhaven, on the south coast of England, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom and in northern Europe as the storm with winds expected to reach hurricane levels batters the region.

  • A view of a flooded street, in Appleby-in-Westmorland, as Storm Ciara hits the UK, in Cumbria, England, Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane-force winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) batters the region. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

  • A man takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea in stormy weather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

  • Waves lash the coast on the Ayrshire coast at Ardrossan, Scotland, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom and in northern Europe as the storm with winds expected to reach hurricane levels batters the region. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Posted2/11/2020 7:00 AM

BERLIN -- Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria on Tuesday after a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains battered northern Europe for days, killing at least seven people and causing severe travel disruptions.

In Austria, the city of Salzburg near the German border was hit by the storm Tuesday. Public broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove downed trees from crushed cars and roads. They also had to remove a huge metal roof that was blown off a building. No one was injured, ORF reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn, which had shut down all long-distance trains on Monday, said most of its service resumed Tuesday with the exception of some trains in southern regions that were still being battered by gusty winds. Schools across Germany reopened.

Deaths due to the fierce storm were reported in Poland, Sweden, Britain, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic.

In northern Bavaria, where a gust of over 160 kph (100 mph) was recorded, the storm produced a record amount of electricity being fed into the German grid from wind turbines, equivalent to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

The German Weather Service said strong winds would keep blasting much of the country on Tuesday but the brunt of the storm had moved to the southeast. In northeastern Germany, a new storm was expected to reach the Baltic coast. The German Weather Service also forecast heavy rains for most of the country as well as for France and Belgium.

In England and Scotland, the Met Office national weather agency still had 85 flood warnings in force as torrential rains caused numerous rivers to overflow their banks.

