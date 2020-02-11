 

Sudanese official says al-Bashir to be handed over to ICC

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/11/2020 9:29 AM

CAIRO -- A top Sudanese official said Tuesday the country's transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military last year amid a public uprising, is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict. Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator, said that they have agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those wanted by the International Criminal Court to face justice in The Hague.

