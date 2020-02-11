Illinois man buried in corn, dies inside farm's grain bin
Updated 2/11/2020 2:03 PM
MORRISONVILLE, Ill. -- A central Illinois man has died after becoming buried in corn while working inside a farm's grain bin.
David L. Lowis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning at a farm in rural Morrisonville.
Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said that first responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to Lowis, but the Taylorville man died after being submerged in the corn.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday on Lowis, WCIA-TV reported.
