 

Towns, Russell each buy 1,000 T-wolves tickets for giveaway

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell smiles after addressing team fans prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis.

    Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell smiles after addressing team fans prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

  • New Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball player D'Angelo Russell, left, chats with Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns after Russell was introduced at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis, following a trade that sent Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors.

    New Minnesota Timberwolves NBA basketball player D'Angelo Russell, left, chats with Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns after Russell was introduced at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis, following a trade that sent Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. Associated Press

 
Updated 2/10/2020 4:27 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves co-stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have each purchased 1,000 tickets to the team's next home game for an online giveaway.

The Timberwolves announced the promotion Monday in advance of hosting Charlotte on Wednesday night, which is expected to be Russell's first game at Target Center for Minnesota since he was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday. The fifth-year guard did not play against Los Angeles because of a quadriceps injury on Saturday night, when the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 142-115 in front of a sellout crowd announced at 18,978.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The complimentary tickets were available on the team's website with a limit of four per customer. Towns and Russell expressed gratitude to Timberwolves fans for their welcome of Russell after the trade, one of three deals the team struck last week in acquiring eight new players.

