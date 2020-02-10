 

Gastro outbreak forces Caribbean cruise ship to return to US

 
Associated Press
Updated 2/10/2020 11:50 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A Caribbean Princess cruise was cut short following a gastrointestinal outbreak aboard the ship caused it to be denied entry to at least one island before it headed to its home port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.

At least 299 passengers and 22 crew members aboard the ship operated by California-based Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. became sick, according to a statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A spokeswoman for Princess Cruises said she did not have immediate comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Trinidad & Tobago said in a statement that it denied the ship entry as a precautionary measure given the outbreak.

The ship wa carrying more than 3,000 passengers and more than 1,100 crew members. It was on a two-week trip that began Feb. 2 and was scheduled to end Feb. 16.

