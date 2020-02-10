 

Police: 3 people shot at Walmart in eastern Arkansas

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/10/2020 12:22 PM

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- At least three people were shot Monday morning at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police said.

The shooting was reported mid-morning in Forrest City, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she doesn't know whether a suspect has been detained.

'I'm scared,' said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart.

Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 