Bayern drawn against Schalke in German Cup quarterfinals

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, during the German soccer cup, DFB Pokal, match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Associated Press

DORTMUND, Germany -- Bayern Munich was handed a potentially tricky draw Sunday for the German Cup quarterfinals.

The next step in Bayern's push to retain the German Cup - and win the trophy for the 20th time - will be a trip to Schalke, sixth in the Bundesliga.

Bayern won their last meeting 5-0 on Jan. 25 in Munich but struggled at times in its last cup game on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding extra time in a 4-3 win over Hoffenheim.

Champions League-chasing Bayer Leverkusen will host Union Berlin. Leverkusen won the teams' previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in September.

Eintracht Frankfurt plays Werder Bremen in a quarterfinal between two teams which pulled off surprise wins in their previous cup games on Tuesday. Eintracht knocked out Leipzig 3-1, and Werder eliminated Borussia Dortmund 3-2.

Fourth-tier SaarbrÃ¼cken, the only non-Bundesliga team left in the competition, will face Fortuna DÃ¼sseldorf.

The quarterfinals will be played March 3 and 4, with exact dates and times to be decided later.

