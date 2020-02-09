Madrid rebounds from Copa elimination with win over Osasuna

Real Madrid's Isco, left, talks with Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane after being substituted during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Osasuna's Ruben Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Luka Jovic kicks the ball to score during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Luka Modric vies for the ball with Osasuna's David Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale walks out of the pitch after being substituted during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, right, talks with Real Madrid's Isco during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Isco, right, is tackled by Osasuna's Unai Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right duels for the ball with Osasuna's David Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Isco runs for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Casemiro celebrates a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Associated Press

PAMPLONA, Spain -- Real Madrid rallied to a 4-1 win at Osasuna to increase its lead over Barcelona to six points in the Spanish league ahead of its rival playing Real Betis later Sunday.

Osasuna took an early lead but Francisco 'Isco' AlarcÃ³n and Sergio Ramos scored goals five minutes apart late in the first half to lead Madrid to victory after a disappointing home elimination against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. That defeat ended Madrid's 21-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Substitutes Lucas VÃ¡zquez and Luka Jovic added second-half goals for Madrid, which had won eight straight before the loss to Sociedad.

'We were coming off a difficult elimination in the Copa, this was a difficult match for us mentally,' said Madrid midfielder Casemiro, who set up Ramos' goal. 'We showed that we remain a title contender. These three points were very important.'

Madrid hasn't lost in the league since playing at Mallorca in October.

Osasuna opened the scoring with a diving header by Unai GarcÃ­a off a corner kick in the 14th minute, but Isco equalized with a volley in the 33rd and Ramos scored the go-ahead goal with a header in the 38th. VÃ¡zquez got on the board in the 84th and Jovic in stoppage time.

It was only the second goal of the season for Isco, and his first in the Spanish league since March 2019.

It was the eighth consecutive league match without a win for Osasuna, which dropped to 12th in the standings.

The match marked the return of Gareth Bale to the Madrid lineup. He hadn't been called up by coach Zinedine Zidane in the last four games.

Barcelona is struggling ahead of Sunday's match against Real Betis in Seville. It was eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, adding pressure on new coach Quique SetiÃ©n.

