Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57
Updated 2/9/2020 7:59 PM
Halftime_Clemson 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 10-28 (Pflueger 4-4, Mooney 3-8, Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 1-4, Durham 0-1, Laszewski 0-3, Goodwin 0-4), Clemson 9-34 (Hemenway 4-7, Mack 2-8, Dawes 1-3, Trapp 1-5, Tyson 1-5, Moore 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-4). Fouled Out_Pflueger. Rebounds_Notre Dame 30 (Mooney 11), Clemson 29 (Jemison 7). Assists_Notre Dame 14 (Durham, Mooney, Gibbs 3), Clemson 12 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 12, Clemson 13.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.