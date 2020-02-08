 

Neymar to miss PSG game against Lyon due to rib injury

  • PSG's Neymar lies on the ground during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020.

    PSG's Neymar lies on the ground during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. Associated Press

  • PSG's Neymar receives medical assistance during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020.

    PSG's Neymar receives medical assistance during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. Associated Press

Associated Press
Updated 2/8/2020 9:12 AM

PARIS -- Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's home game against Lyon in the French league on Sunday as he continues to recover from a rib injury.

The Brazil star hurt his ribs in a physical encounter against Montpellier last weekend and missed league leader PSG's trip to play Nantes on Tuesday night.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Neymar trained normally on Saturday morning but 'it's too early for him to play' against Lyon.

Tuchel did not say whether Neymar would be ready for the French Cup quarterfinal away to Dijon on Wednesday.

PSG has a league game at Amiens next Saturday before traveling to face Borussia Dortmund three days later in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Feb. 18.

