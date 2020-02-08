Authorities: 7 killed in house fire in central Mississippi
Updated 2/8/2020 10:09 AM
CLINTON, Miss. -- A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.
The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.
The father, who survived, tried to rescue the family, said Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton. The father suffered burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises and was brought to a hospital, Jones told news outlets.
The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.
No other details were immediately available.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.