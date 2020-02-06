Colts add 3 assistants to Frank Reich's staff

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich added three assistant coaches to his staff Thursday and reassigned two others.

The Colts announced the hiring of Brian Baker as defensive line coach, Mike Groh as receivers coach and Tyler Boyles as assistant to the head coach.

Kevin Patullo, the receivers coach the last two seasons, will now become the Colts' passing game specialist. And Parks Frazier takes over as offensive quality control coach after serving as Reich's assistant in 2018 and 2019.

The moves come a little more than a month after Indy completed a 7-9 season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement in August.

Baker spent last season, his 36th in the profession, as associate head coach and defensive line coach at Alabama. He previously spent 19 seasons in the NFL, making stops with Washington, Cleveland, Dallas, Carolina, the St. Louis Rams, Minnesota, Detroit and San Diego between 1996 and 2014.

Groh has been an assistant for 20 seasons, the last seven in the NFL. He was the receivers coach on Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning team, when Reich was offensive coordinator. When the Colts hired Reich in 2018, Groh took over as offensive coordinator for two seasons. He also worked for his father, Al, with the New York Jets in 2000 and at Virginia from 2001-08.

Boyles spent the past five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, working his way up from graduate assistant to offensive quality control coach.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL