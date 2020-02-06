AP source: Wolves send Wiggins to Warriors for Russell
Updated 2/6/2020 2:02 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors for D'Angelo Russell in a swap of high scorers
