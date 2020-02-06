Venezuela rounds up US oil executives as GuaidÃ³ visits DC

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Dennysse Vadell sits between her daughters Veronica, right, and Cristina holding a digital photograph of father and husband Tomeu who is currently jailed in Venezuela with five other executives from Houston-based Citgo, in Katy, Texas, Friday. According to a family member of one of the other arrested men, they were rounded up while under house arrest in Venezuela on Feb. 5, 2020 by SEBIN intelligence police hours after President Donald Trump met Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro's chief opponent at the White House. Associated Press