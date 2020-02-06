 

Chicago fire marshal convicted of violating US banking laws

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/6/2020 5:23 PM

CHICAGO -- A Chicago Fire Department marshal was convicted on federal charges of depositing around $350,000 in less than $10,000 increments at different financial institutions to evade banking-reporting requirements, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said Thursday.

Jurors convicted Antuane King, 49, of two counts of structuring a currency transactions as he made at least 37 deposits of less than $10,000, including at the Chicago Firefighters Credit Union. He faces a maximum of five years in prison on both counts when sentenced on June 12.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Neither the statement nor court documents explain the source of the nearly $350,000 that prosecutors say King deposited in seven financial institutions between 2015 and 2016. King, who has a real estate broker's license, later combined the money to buy three homes in the Chicago area.

Under federal law, banks must flag and report deposits of more than $10,000 to the federal agents on the lookout for possible illegal funds. King wasn't charged with illegally obtaining the money.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department told the Chicago Sun-Times the department had been unaware of King's conviction until they were contacted by a reporter. King could not be reached for comment.

King began working for the department in 1999 and made a $99,324 salary as a fire marshal, the newspaper reported.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 