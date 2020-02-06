Stocks eke out gains in early trading after gains in Asia
Updated 2/6/2020 9:46 AM
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street following big gains in Asia after China cut tariffs on U.S. goods and promised tax cuts and other help to businesses reeling from the recent virus outbreak
